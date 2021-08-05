Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $160.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Nevro stock opened at $147.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. Nevro has a 12-month low of $128.70 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.56.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nevro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

