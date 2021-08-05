New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. New Jersey Resources updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

