New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 6,700 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

