New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,400 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

