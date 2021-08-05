New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,200 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $126.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,417 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

