New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kohl’s by 47.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.