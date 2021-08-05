New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $57.72 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.