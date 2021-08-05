New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.67 Million Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $256.27 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.20 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

