New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Earnings Results

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. New Relic updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.490 EPS.

NEWR stock traded up $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $81.62. 25,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,238. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,192 shares of company stock worth $2,524,566 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

