New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of New York Community have outperformed the industry in the past month. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three quarters and met in the other. Going forward, efforts to expand into the banking as a service space and additional partnerships with fintech companies aimed at deposit growth will strengthen balance sheet. Declining expense base on account of branch closures and divesture of unprofitable businesses along with expansion efforts through acquisitions is expected to support the company’s financials. Also, the low interest-rate environment is likely to support margins as the company’s balance sheet is liability-sensitive. As the economy reopening progresses in the New York City metro region, its credit quality will likely continue to improve throughout 2021.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYCB opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,693,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,727,000 after acquiring an additional 195,583 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 719,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

