Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.85. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

