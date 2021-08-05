Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its target price dropped by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources to C$15.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

TSE NEXA opened at C$11.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -91.32. Nexa Resources has a one year low of C$6.78 and a one year high of C$14.92.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

