NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 103.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NREF shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NREF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.82. 3,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,069. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 889.18, a current ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $115.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.