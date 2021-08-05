NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

