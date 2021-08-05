NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200,439 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 54,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,179. The company has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

