Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,307.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NCBS opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $704.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $53.23 and a one year high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.