Niftyx Protocol Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $10.51 million and $938,206.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00059599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.10 or 0.00921950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00096815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00043448 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.