NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NL Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 22.10%.

Shares of NYSE:NL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 61,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,235. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $289.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NL. TheStreet raised NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

