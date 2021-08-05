Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Short Interest Update

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Noah by 30.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Noah by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Noah by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Noah by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 224.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CICC Research raised shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. Noah has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.89.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Noah will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

