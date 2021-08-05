Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NOK stock remained flat at $$6.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,358,777. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in Nokia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 68,401 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 232,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

