Nord/LB Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €129.69 ($152.58).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €114.44 ($134.64) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €110.96. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

