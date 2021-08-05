Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Amplify Energy worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 103,189 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 71,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amplify Energy from $4.40 to $6.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of AMPY opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76. Amplify Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.67.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 257.95%. On average, analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

