Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARL opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $217.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.05. American Realty Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 41.84%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

