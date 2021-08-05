Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 16,581 CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 2,093.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 151,625 shares in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 million, a PE ratio of 296.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CPS Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

