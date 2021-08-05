Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Potbelly worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,460.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $89,018. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $201.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.59. Potbelly Co. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. On average, analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

