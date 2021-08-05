Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE NWN opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,648,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth approximately $9,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 83.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth approximately $6,333,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

