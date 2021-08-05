NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.88.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 280,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after buying an additional 345,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NLOK traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $23.99. 6,188,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,426,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.96. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.