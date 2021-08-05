NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.48

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 1920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 0.68.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,968.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 29.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 275,319 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1,853.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 213,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 398,734 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

