Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $223.81

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $223.81, but opened at $234.80. Novavax shares last traded at $238.63, with a volume of 43,398 shares trading hands.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $33,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,827 shares of company stock valued at $16,558,933. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $4,036,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $3,487,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Novavax by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

