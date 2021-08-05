NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NRC Group ASA stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. NRC Group ASA has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76.

NRC Group ASA Company Profile

NRC Group ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure business in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It provides rail, metro, tram, harbor, and road related infrastructure services, including groundwork, specialized track work, safety, electro, telecom, and signaling systems, as well as project management, construction, maintenance, environment services, concrete works, and fibers.

