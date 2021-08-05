Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP D. Chad Utermark Sells 47,581 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $5,003,142.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:NUE opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

