Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $12,484.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $12,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $11,096.00.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.48. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.48.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,036,000 after buying an additional 467,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after buying an additional 2,502,069 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after buying an additional 665,161 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after buying an additional 646,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

