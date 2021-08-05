Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 140,355 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

