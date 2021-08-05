Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Scorpio Tankers worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 795,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $6,745,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $8,309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 316.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 221,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 214,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $892.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

