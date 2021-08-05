Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 249.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,621 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Atlas worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,898 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 589,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth about $13,270,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 759.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 563,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth about $8,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

ATCO opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

