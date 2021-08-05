Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 288,664 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after buying an additional 270,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after buying an additional 221,019 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,488,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 158.4% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 121,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,071.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $130,709.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,471 shares of company stock worth $10,251,519 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

YMAB opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

