Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,544 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Franchise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Franchise Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRG opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRG shares. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

In other Franchise Group news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

