Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NMI opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

