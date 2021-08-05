NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Insider Rob Andrew Sells 10,000 Shares

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) insider Rob Andrew sold 10,000 shares of NWF Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

Shares of LON NWF opened at GBX 216 ($2.82) on Thursday. NWF Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The stock has a market cap of £105.85 million and a PE ratio of 12.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

