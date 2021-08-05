Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Shares of OMP stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $35.70.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.