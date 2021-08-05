Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $801.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

