Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. Research analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth $65,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

