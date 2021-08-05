Old Port Advisors Has $259,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,287 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

