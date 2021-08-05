Old Port Advisors Sells 195 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 121,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 25,419 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 170.2% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $149.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,515,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

