ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ON. increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,314 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

