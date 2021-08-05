Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.08.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 22.15 and a quick ratio of 20.96. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$6.06. The firm has a market cap of C$146.51 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.34.

In related news, Director Angela Frances Holtham acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$25,123.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$388,828.74.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

