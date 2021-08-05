Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ONCR traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,319. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

