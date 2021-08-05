One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%.

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. 159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,488. The company has a market capitalization of $633.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $31.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

OLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

