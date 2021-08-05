OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano Sells 12,514 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $567,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80.

On Monday, May 10th, John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $305,117.28.

On Friday, May 7th, John Troiano sold 25,129 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $1,355,206.97.

ONEW opened at $45.00 on Thursday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 3.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

Several research firms have commented on ONEW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.