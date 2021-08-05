Onex (TSE:ONEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.00

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$95.00 and last traded at C$93.60, with a volume of 106538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONEX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$118.00 price objective on shares of Onex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.05. The firm has a market cap of C$8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

